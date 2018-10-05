Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO --- The Black Hawk County Chapter NAACP Unit 4012 will host its 97th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner on Oct. 27.

It will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The theme is Defeat Hate-Vote. Guest Speaker is Ivory Toreey Thigpen, a doctor of chiropractic, a state representative for the 79th House District of South Carolina and pastor of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C.

Adult tickets are $50 each; youth tickets are $25 each. A table of eight is $400. Ticket price includes one-year membership to the local chapter.

For more information, call LaTanya Graves at 214-3434.

