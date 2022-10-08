South Carolina crash kills Waterloo woman

ORANGEBURG, South Carolina -- A 27-year-old Waterloo woman died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday morning.

Autumn Thein of Waterloo died of injuries sustained in the automobile accident, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred at 5:40 a.m. as a 2006 Lexus was traveling east on Creek Meadow Circle. A 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301.

The two vehicles made contact, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Thein, the driver of the Lexus, died in the crash. The passenger in the Lexus was transported to Prisma Health Richland, while the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the Regional Medical Center.