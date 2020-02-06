Soul food brunch served Feb. 15

WATERLOO -- Celebrate Sisterhood will host a soul food brunch from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at The Preserve at Crossroads Community Center, 1455 Oleson Road.
You have free articles remaining.
Celebrity chef the Rev. Bill Perkins will prepare his signature made-to-order hot cakes. Additional menu items include sausage, fried chicken strips, catfish, creamy grits, scrambled eggs, fruit, toast, homemade preserves, coffee and juice.
Cost is $10. Everyone is welcome. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call (319) 821-0222.