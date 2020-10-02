Sorting machine removed from Waterloo Post Office is returned

Delivery procedures and overtime restrictions also have been lifted at the Waterloo Post Office.

“The important thing is that mail is always moving. It is just not moving as fast or efficiently as it had prior to the changes this summer. Mail is still safe and secure,” Karol said.

A federal judge Sept. 17 temporarily blocked USPS operational changes, the first major decision to come after several lawsuits were filed against the Postal Service. Around 20 Democratic states have filed lawsuits to push back changes they say disrupted the mail delivery system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local residents also were outraged. Dozens of people gathered Aug. 22 at the Waterloo Post Office to protest just days after Karol sounded the alarm about the removal of sorting equipment. She appeared on several national news networks as the first person to speak out about the drastic changes.

“It was overwhelming,” Karol said of the local response. “It proved that what we do has value. We’re not has-beens. We still make a significant contribution every day to people’s lives.”

Karol said there were thousands of calls made to Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

“We basically shut down the switchboard for a short period of time.”