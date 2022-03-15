 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sons of Norway to meet March 26

sons of norway logo.jfif

CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will meet at 9:30 p.m. March 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club. The program will be music by Cedar Valley Strings.

For reservations, call (319) 277-2294 by March 19.

