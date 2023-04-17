CEDAR FALLS -- Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Cedar Falls Women's Club.
The program, on "Norwegian- American Innovators and Inventers" will be given by Laurann Gilbertson from Decorah's Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum.
Photos: Hotel President renovations 2016
092314file-President-Hotel-1968
092116bp-hotel-president-2
092116bp-hotel-president-4
092116bp-hotel-president-3
092116bp-hotel-president-1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.