CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will take place Dec. 14 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club.

Hors d'oeuvres will be served beginning at 5:30. Those attending are asked to bring hors d'oeuvres to share. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Joel Haack and his wife Linda will share the joy of Christmas and Norwegian Christmas music.

Reservations can be made by calling (319) 277-2294.

