 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sons of Norway to feature author Eric Dregni

  • 0
sons of norway logo.jfif

CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will be meeting at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club at 6:30 p.m. April 26.

Reservations can be made at 319-277-2294.

Author Eric Dregni, a professor at Concordia College, St. Paul, MN. will share details on an adventure in Norway with his son.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News