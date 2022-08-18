 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sons of Norway meeting set for Tuesday

  • 0
sons of norway logo.jfif

CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway lodge meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Island Beach House. Bring one or two dishes to share with serving utensils and table service. The program will be sharing summer adventures, Norwegian jokes and more.

DNH construction update

1 of 10
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Brave commander' ship carrying humanitarian aid from Ukraine to Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News