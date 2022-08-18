Sons of Norway meeting set for Tuesday

CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway lodge meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Island Beach House. Bring one or two dishes to share with serving utensils and table service. The program will be sharing summer adventures, Norwegian jokes and more.
Justin Stockdale stands outside the new special education class in the safe room connected to Dike-New Hartford High School and the elementary school.
Superintendent Justin Stockdale watches construction going on at Dike-New Hartford High School from the new front office. Construction has been going on since March 2021 and will continue throughout the school year.
The new gym at Dike-New Hartford High Schools measures 15,000 square feet and the district hopes to have it ready for basketball season.
Superintendent Justin Stockdale shows off the amenities in the improved Dike-New Hartford High School science wing. These classrooms and all others will be ready for students on Aug. 23.
Books ready for young readers in a fifth-grade classroom at New Hartford Elementary.
New Hartford Elementary preschoolers can look forward to play sets like these when school starts on Aug. 23.
The wrestling room at New Hartford Elementary School.
Superintendent Justin Stockdale walks around to the entrance of the new gym at Dike-New Hartford High School.
Chemistry equipment ready for student use at the high school.
Superintendent Justin Stockdale walks through New Hartford Elementary School, where the HVAC is being worked on overhead.