CEDAR FALLS -- Sons of Norway will meet March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Women's Club. Reservations are due March 24 to 277-2294.

The program will be given by Joel Haack, UNI mathematics professor, who will discuss Niels Hendricks Abel and the Abel mathematics research prize awarded annually by the King of Norway, and possible highlights from 2016 Glee Club trip to Norway.