Sons of Norway Lodge hosts meeting

  • Updated
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held on Dec. 13 at the Cedar Falls Women's Club, beginning with hors d'oeuvre at 5:30 p.m.  The program will be given by the Rev. Duane Lindbergh on the "Mystery of the Disappearance of the Norse Colonies in Greenland."

Call (319) 277-2294 for reservations by Dec. 6. 

