DES MOINES (AP) — Lottery officials say two tickets have won the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot.
Powerball officials say tickets purchased in Iowa and New York match all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history.
The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.
Lottery officials say one ticket was sold in central Iowa, and the other was sold in New York at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Ave.
It comes four days after someone won a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize. The ticket was sold in South Carolina.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.