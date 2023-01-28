Some victims names released in fatal Grundy County rollover on U.S. Highway 20

WELLSBURG — The names of some victims have been released in a Friday morning accident that killed four people on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County.

The Iowa State Patrol on Saturday named two children who died when a nearly full 15-passenger van rolled at about 6:35 a.m.

Emma Borntreger, 4, and Rebecca Borntreger, 2, were among the four fatalities. Injured in the accident were Mahlon Borntreger, 27; Fannie Borntreger, 25; Ervin, 3; and Joseph, 1. All of the victims are from Delhi.

No other names of those injured or killed have been released.The State Patrol previously reported that an adult and three children under 5 were killed and "multiple others" were injured.

The 15-passenger van was occupied by driver Sara E. Werner of Hopkinton and 13 passengers. None of the vehicle's occupants were using seatbelts or child restraint devices, according to the State Patrol.

The agency reported that the single-vehicle accident happened as the van was westbound near the Wellsburg exit. The driver lost control on 100% snow- and ice-covered roads and the vehicle entered the median. The van rolled over, ejecting four occupants, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Joseph Borntreger was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Rebecca Borntreger was transported to Abels Funeral Home. The other four victims were transported to Grundy County Memorial Hospital.

Numerous area agencies assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

