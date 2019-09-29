Imagine setting a deadline when breast cancer would simply end.
Nearly a decade ago, Breast Cancer Deadline 2020 did just that. The mission was simple: To know how to end breast cancer by Jan. 1, 2020.
With just 93 days until the deadline, clinical trials on a vaccine to prevent breast cancer are imminent, either late this year or early 2020, giving hope to those who continue to crusade for a cure.
“This is big. This is great news,” said Kristin Teig Torres, of Cedar Falls, a breast cancer survivor who has become part of a grassroots breast cancer advocacy network. Those grassroots efforts helped secure funds to develop the vaccine, she said.
Christine Carpenter, of Cedar Falls, was diagnosed with breast cancer 26 years ago. She, too, survived and became an advocate with the Iowa Breast Cancer Advocacy Network and field coordinator with the National Breast Cancer Coalition. To see a vaccine in the works is evidence that persistence pays.
“In 2010, when we started with Deadline 2020, we brought together a group of scientists and cancer researchers and ‘big thinkers,’ and asked ‘Can we come up with a vaccine?’ Ninety percent of researchers said it couldn’t be done. After that meeting, they began to feel that it could be done. Now 90 percent of researchers believe it can be done. There’s a paper from Mayo Clinic that explains preventative vaccines to prevent metastatic breast cancer. Breast cancer researchers are working very hard on a vaccine using antigens have been used in people that are safe, but have never been used together.
“It will be a while before we can use the vaccine, but in 10 years of advocacy and pushing, we have turned science around to researching a vaccine. Prevention would work so much better than treatment after the fact.”
The new anti-cancer vaccine in the works by Mayo Clinic researchers is meant to help the body resist the return of Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) breast cancer. The vaccine is meant to work in combination with Trastuzumab, an immune-stimulating drug given to women following HER2 tumor removal surgery. If it works, the vaccine will address the return of the cancer, which can be hard to treat once it spreads to other parts of the body.
“Future research,” according to the Mayo Clinic, “will determine how long immunity lasts and whether booster shots are necessary to help the immune system continue identifying the cancerous cells. In addition, the study will help identify specific tumor subtypes that are good candidates for vaccine treatments.”
Teig Torres was diagnoed December 2009.
“I was 41 years old and had a 3- and 6-year-old at home. I was working full time. I just started grad school. It was something that just shook our family,” she said.
She underwent a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. She’d been diagnosed with a subtype that, the longer the remission, the greater the drop in recurrence rate. She’s approaching the tenth anniversary of her diagnosis but doesn’t consider herself home free.
“Nobody has a get-away-from-breast-cancer-free card,” she said.
Sarah Corkery, 43, of Cedar Falls, was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer at the age of 36. With a history of breast cancer in her family (her mother died of the disease at age 46), she was vigilant in her detection efforts. She underwent a double mastectomy. Four years later, she felt a lump under her skin. The cancer had returned, this time Stage 1. Chemotherapy and radiation followed, and today there is no evidence of disease.
“I still have about a 12 percent chance that mine will come back” within 10 years, she said.
Corkery, Teig Torres and Carpenter have taken their advocacy efforts to Washington, D.C., rallying for change in approaches both scientific and policy wise.
“I think that while we want to tell a real positive story with the vaccine, we recognize the work is not over,” Teig Torres said.
Corkery agrees, pointing to legislation in progress for women with Stage 4 cancer who don’t have time to wait for eligibility for health care coverage.
“One of NBCC’s highest legislative priorities this year is to enact legislation to waive the 24-month waiting period for Medicare eligibility and the vie-month month waiting period for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for individuals with Metastatic Breast Cancer,” the organization says.
According to NBCC, on April 9, Representatives Peter King (R-NY) and Kathy Castor (D-FL) introduced H.R. 2178, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act. Thanks to the grassroots efforts by those like Corkery, Carpenter and Teig Torres, the bill has 118 co-sponsors, including Iowa Democrats Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cynthia Axne, and Republican Rep. Steve King.
