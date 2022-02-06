Solve overnight mysteries at Grout Museum

WATERLOO -- Mysteries, puzzles and more are planned for kids who participate in an “Escape Room”-themed overnight event at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. The event begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and concludes at 9 a.m. Feb. 14.

Participants will take on puzzles, crack codes and use forensic science as they try to solve several mysteries.

On Saturday night, the evening ends with a movie and snacks, followed by breakfast in the morning, all provided by the museum.

The overnight is recommended for children ages 6 to 12. Cost is $32 for child museum members, $40 for child non-members. If adults wish to accompany their child, cost is $24 for members and $30 for non-member.

Registration is required at https://www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar/escape-room-overnight-D02122022.aspx. For more details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.

