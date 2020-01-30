Solo winners featured at symphony concert

WAVERLY — The Wartburg Community Symphony Orchestra’s “Homegrown Talent” will be on display when the ensemble takes the stage Feb. 8 in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.

The 3 p.m. concert will be followed by a reception. The symphony, under the direction of Sam Stapleton, will open the concert with Joseph Haydn’s final symphony, No. 104.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Soprano Autumn Voyles, a junior from Kenosha, Wis., is one of this year’s solo competition winners. She will sing Antonio Vivaldi’s aria “Domine Deus.”

Trombonist Travis Blanks, a senior from Houston, is this year’s other solo competition winner. He will be featured during the symphony’s performance of Launy Grøndahl’s “Trombone Concerto.”

The concert will conclude with a more recent piece, Joshua Penman’s “Songs the Plants Taught Us.”

Tickets are available at www.wartburg.edu/symphony or at the door for $17 for adults and $7 for students. Children 10 years and younger are free. Wartburg College students are admitted free with their student IDs. Tickets are available at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce (cash or check only), online with a credit card at www.wartburg.edu/symphony or at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0