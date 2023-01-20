Solglimt Lodge to meet at CF Women's Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Solglimt Lodge 1-547 of the Sons of Norway will meet on Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women's Club, 304 Clay St.
Kris Meyer will lead the "More Norwegian stories to tell" program. If not a member, but are interested in attending, call 319 277-2294 to reserve a spot.
Rescuers called off the search on Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in the grief-stricken Ukrainian city. Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday the Russian strike in the eastern city of Dnipro at the weekend killed at least 45 people including six children.
Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Illinois State, Jan. 18
Northern Iowa's James Betz lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives between Illinois State defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives to the basket as Illinois State's Luke Kasubke defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf drives down the baseline against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Landon Wolf lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives between Illinois State defenders on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson takes a shot from the lanes as Illinois State's Darius Burford defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Tytan Anderson grabs a rebound against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry backs his way towards the basket as Illinois State's Kendall Lewis defends on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Trey Campbell lines up for a three-point shot against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Cole Henry makes a pass behind the back of Illinois State defender Malachi Poindexter on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Chase Courbat and teammates celebrates after a three pointer against Illinois State on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa's Bowen Born drives the ball past Illinois State's Luke Kasubke on Wednesday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
