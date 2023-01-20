 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solglimt Lodge to meet at CF Women's Club

The Cedar Falls Woman's Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Solglimt Lodge 1-547 of the Sons of Norway will meet on Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Women's Club, 304 Clay St.

Kris Meyer will lead the "More Norwegian stories to tell" program. If not a member, but are interested in attending, call 319 277-2294 to reserve a spot.

