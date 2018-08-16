WATERLOO -- A community homecoming and deployment recognition ceremony for an Iowa Army National Guard unit, based in Waterloo, will start at 10 a.m. Friday at the Waterloo Army Aviation Support Facility, 2245 W. Big Rock Road.
Civilian officials and Iowa National Guard leadership will participate, and the public is welcome to attend.
Approximately 35 Soldiers with Detachment 1, Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion were mobilized in August 2017 as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel (OFS), Afghanistan.
Soldiers traveled to their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before heading to Afghanistan. The unit operated throughout Afghanistan before returning to Iowa in July.
The unit provides aerial medical evacuations (“medevac”) via UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, supplying medical service and support for patients en route to combat support hospitals.
In 2008, the unit was mobilized for Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom in support of overseas contingency operations. They completed federal active duty in Afghanistan and Iraq and returned to Iowa in July 2009. The unit was again mobilized from June 2012 to June 2013 for Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan, and returned to Iowa in June 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.