Soil fertility workshop to take place in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO -- Getting maximum return for fertilizer dollars is the focus of a soil fertility meeting hosted by ISU Extension at the Black Hawk County Extension Office.

"Maximizing Return on Investment" will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. The meeting will address the profitable management of soil fertility in Iowa, as conditions continue to change with increased fertilizer input costs and a rising demand for nutrients from higher-yielding crops.

The workshop will be offered in person and there will be one virtual option offered as well.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Registration is $40, and includes publications, copies of presentations and any refreshments. CCA credits will be available (2.5 NM & 1 SW). To register contact the Black Hawk County Extension Office at 319-234-6811 or email sheilaw@iastate.edu. Fees for in-person workshops may be paid in advance or the day of the program.

A virtual statewide option will be offered in a four-part series from 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 22-25. Registration is $40. To register, contact the Kossuth County Extension Office at 515-295-2469 or https://go.iastate.edu/DJLJVN to register online.

