Sogard to leave helm of College Hill Partnership

CEDAR FALLS – The College Hill Partnership will soon be without Executive Director Kathryn Sogard.

The nonprofit’s first-ever director will step away April 19 after nearly five years leading the “revitalization and promotion of the urban neighborhood community.”

It was “time for change,” Sogard said.

“We had come to a point where I’d hit the limit on how I could move the partnership forward, and it was time to bow out,” she said. “Someone else might come in and keep the current direction or might change it.”

She and the board had “an aligned vision” but felt now would be a good time for the organization to get a “fresh start” with several new board members up for appointment and a new strategic plan likely to be developed.

The organization’s mission is promoting neighborhood businesses and housing enhancement; strengthening collaboration and pride; developing public/private partnerships; and serving as an advocate for addressing area concerns.

Sogard was hired in May 2017 as an office coordinator. Before that it was a student in the role. In September 2017, she was named executive director.

She’ll aid in the transition. Board Vice President Hannah Crisman said members are still determining its next steps.

“Kathryn is vital to our day-to-day operation as our only employee. She represented us well, especially with the city. She was the one person everyone knew to contact, and really united us when everyone needed to be brought together,” she said.

“She will be a tough act to follow. She really is the spirit College Hill.”

COLUMN: Great things are happening in Cedar Falls Like many of you, I made the deliberate choice to invest my life and energy here in Cedar Fa…

The improvements in Seerley Park and zoning upgrades in line with the “Imagine College Hill!” vision are initiatives Sogard is looking forward to seeing come to fruition. The Pettersen Plaza expansion and an upcoming Olive Street box culvert project are others. An uptick in the number of empty storefronts is another challenge the Hill faces, she said.

As for herself, she wouldn’t be surprised to find herself volunteering with her local neighborhood association. In the meantime, she will be spending more time with her family and continuing her work at Hope’s Bridal near Cedar Rapids.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.