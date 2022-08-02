Social work conference planned at the University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s department of social work welcomes social service professionals to participate in its 10th annual Trauma-Informed Care Conference Aug. 19.

This year’s conference, which is taking place at the Maucker Union Ballroom at UNI, will focus on addressing trauma across the lifespan. Sessions will dive into topics surrounding trauma’s impact on youth and adults in school settings; recognizing resilience in recovery; dementia and trauma; and how early childhood attachment affects a child’s heart, brain and future.

Featured speakers include Jen Alexander, a trauma-informed educator, school counselor, expert on developmental trauma, national speaker, author and consultant; Jordan Dunn, a substance abuse counselor and outreach office coordinator with Pathways Behavioral Services; Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology at UNI; and Kate Haberman, CEO and clinical director with The Center for Foundational and Relational Wellness LLC.

Interested participants can view more information and register online at csbs.uni.edu/socialwork/tic-conference. Registration closes at the end of the day Friday.

Cost is $40 for professionals and free for UNI staff, students and internship supervisors of UNI social work interns from fall 2021, spring 2022 and summer 2022. Attendance is approved for five social work CEUs.