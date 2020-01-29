Social media threat made to Waterloo schools under police investigation

WATERLOO – A threat made to several schools on social media Tuesday evening is under investigation by Waterloo police.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to the threat made to Waterloo Schools. A screenshot of a Snapchat post has been circulating on Facebook that reads: “I’m blowing up east west and Carver and central tomorrow.”

“The Waterloo Police department is working in conjunction with the Waterloo Community School District to identify the individual(s) responsible for these posts,” according to a release from Waterloo Police.

Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas said the district will let families know more when they “get guidance from authorities.”

The district sent an email to Waterloo Schools parents Tuesday night that said: “We wanted you to know that we have turned over all of the images to police and they are currently investigation. As soon as we learn more info from authorities, we will let you know. Thank you for your patience.”

The incident is still under investigation.

