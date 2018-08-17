WATERLOO — Betty Jean “B.J.” Furgerson is being remembered for a lifetime advocating for social justice, educational opportunity and public broadcasting in her hometown of Waterloo and beyond.
Furgerson died Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, according to family members. She was 91.
“She grew up having that community awareness and ability to give back to the community, to help people, especially African-Americans,” said her niece Laura Nash. “She had a heart for wanting people to have the best they could have. She loved people, period.”
Furgerson’s long run of community involvement included service on the Waterloo School Board, Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa Public Broadcasting and KBBG-FM boards of directors and many other community committees and causes.
She worked as executive director of the Waterloo Human Rights Commission from 1974 through 1992 and remains the only woman ever to hold that position.
“She had strong educational values, and she was definitely and advocate for equal rights and justice,” said Patricia Reed, who worked as a human rights specialist during Furgerson’s tenure.
Her father, Dr. Lee Furgerson, was the only black physician in town when Furgerson was born, while her mother, Lily, became the first African-American to teach in the Waterloo school system.
Furgerson worked on the local school district’s desegregation plan and fought for equal access to educational opportunities as an elected member of the Waterloo Board of Education from 1978 to 1990. She took those values to the Iowa Board of Regents, where she served from 1989 to 1995.
“B.J set the standard by which all advocates for education should be judged,” said family friend Dwight Bachman, a 1964 East High School graduate who became the first black journalist at KWWL in the late 1960s.
Bachman recalls sitting in many meetings with Furgerson and KBBG founder Jimmie Porter to strategize on how to address the school board and City Hall about dealing with educational and social justice issues.
“BJ’s excellent ideas always prevailed,” he said. “She was a very wise woman. What I liked about her most was that she injected humor into everything. Rather than get mad about injustice, she always found a way to make ignorance look stupid, and that was refreshing when you trying to stand up against segregation, discrimination and racism.”
Furgerson received the prestigious David J. Brugger Award from the Association of Public Television Stations for her leadership in grass-roots advocacy on behalf of public television. She had served three decades on the Iowa Public Broadcasting Board, including 20 years as its president.
During a 2010 Courier interview, Furgerson said she favored words over marches and pickets to bring about change.
“In a democratic society, I think we all need to find ways to make sure that people are involved,” she said. “One of the most difficult things was making people realize the importance of getting out and making things happen. Everybody has a right for their voice to be heard.”
In leaving her job with the Human Rights Commission, Furgerson spoke about the need to address racism by changing policies that allow it to persist.
“I can deal with a bigot,” she said. “What bothers me are people who put up with institutional racism.”
