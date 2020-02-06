Snyder to speak to Prairie Rapids

The featured presenter is award-winning teacher and PRAS member Stacy Snyder, who will talk about “Penguins, Petrels, Pinnipeds & More.” She will share her experiences during her recent trip to Antarctica with tales of penguins and other birds of sea, shore and land, whales and other mammals, icebergs, and her polar plunge. Photos will illustrate her once-in-a-lifetime journey, and she will explain how she is using her experiences in her classroom teaching at Orange Elementary School.