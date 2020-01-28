Snyder to speak about journey to Antarctica

CEDAR FALLS -- Stacey Snyder, Expanded Learning Program teacher with Waterloo Schools at Orange and Lowell elementaries, will be featured at the next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series public program at Hartman Reserve.

The event starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Interpretive Building Community Room.

Snyder was selected as a 2019 Grosvenor Teacher Fellow with National Geographic & Lindblad Expeditions to travel to Antarctica. She was one of 150 travelers who made the journey on the ship National Geographic Explorer to the frozen continent in late November. Now she is tasked with sharing her impressions with her classrooms, colleagues, and the community. She will have many tales to share, of humpback whales and penguins and the experience of traveling to Antarctica.

The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources.

No registration is required for each of these hour-long events, and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed. The entrance to Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive.

