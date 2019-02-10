RAYMOND -- Authorities are asking drivers to exercise caution following a squad car accident Sunday morning during a heavy snowfall.
A Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office vehicle was parked on Interstate 380/Highway 20 near Raymond when a passing motorist spun out of control and slammed into the squad car.
"Drivers need to slow down," said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Sheriff's Office. "This is for the safety of the travelers, the safety of the officers and the safety of the tow operators."
On Friday, deputies worked 70 calls about vehicles in ditches in rural Black Hawk County, Herbst said. Sunday morning brought about 3 to 4 inches of new snow, and snow is expected in coming days.
No serious injuries were reported in the squad car collision. Deputies were working an earlier crash when a driver passing the scene apparently lost control, narrowly missed one squad car and struck the second squad car, Herbst said. The deputy was outside of the squad car and wasn't hurt, he said.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.
