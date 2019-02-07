Try 1 month for 99¢
020719ho-jack-knife-1

This semi jack-knifed on Highway 218 in Bremer County Thursday morning.

 PHOTO COURTESY BREMER COUNTY SHERIFF

WAVERLY --- On Thursday at about 11:30 a.m., Bremer County sheriff's deputies responded to a semi jack-knifed in the roadway on Highway 218 near Highway 3.

A 2014 Freightliner driven by Lano Reed, 39, of Indianapolis, lost control due to icy roads. He was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Del's Auto.

