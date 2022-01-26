Snowshoeing program set at Hartman Reserve

CEDAR FALLS -- The next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series event at Hartman Reserve will be Feb. 13 and is all about snowshoes.

Hartman naturalists will first give a presentation at 2 p.m. in the community room about the history of snowshoes, the different styles, and how to use them. Then everyone is invited to strap on snowshoes and go for a walk in the woods.

There is no cost for this event and no registration is necessary. Groups of six or more should call well ahead to let staff know they will be attending.

Snowshoes are available for rent at Hartman Reserve any time there are three or more inches of snow on the ground. All sizes of snowshoes are available, even for kids as young as 5 years old. Look under the Rentals menu at www.HartmanReserve.org for information and costs for snowshoe rentals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0