CEDAR FALLS — Katie Klus, a naturalist with Black Hawk County Conservation, will be featured at the next Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series public program on Sunday.
Snowshoeing will be the topic.
The event starts at 2 p.m. in the community room at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Building.
Guests will learn about the different types of snowshoes and why snowshoes are the preferred way to travel in certain parts of the world. Klus will also talk about modern snowshoes and the pros/cons of different styles and brands. After the presentation, she will lead participants on a hike around Hartman Reserve if there is enough snow.
There is no cost for the program, and no registration required.
The series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Speaker suggestions are welcomed.
No registration is required for each of these hour-long events, and there is no cost, but donations are appreciated. The entrance to the center is at 657 Reserve Drive.
