Snowshoe hike slated Feb. 7 in Buchanan
0 comments

Snowshoe hike slated Feb. 7 in Buchanan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buchanan snowshoeing

Buchanan County Conservation is planning an upcoming snowshoe hike.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAZLETON -- Buchanan County Conservation will host a moonlight snowshoe at 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Roberts Wildlife Area.

No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. Participants will meet at the Roberts Wildlife Area parking and will walk along the Wapsipinicon River trail, with the opportunity to encounter deer, owls and other wildlife.

Hot beverages will be available after the walk. All ages are welcome, but they will need information on any participants under 5 to have proper equipment.

A family snowshoe event is planned at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Fontana Park.

Along with snowshoeing, families can enjoy the wildlife display, a group campfire, and snacks. No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary.

People should preregister because there are a limited number of snowshoes available.

The Fontana Interpretive Nature Center also has snowshoes available to borrow during business hours. Registration for group programs is at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the public events tab.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News