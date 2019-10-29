WATERLOO --- Tickets for the 2019 Snowflake Express go on sale Saturday morning at Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Waverly Hy-Vee stores.
The train ride date is Dec. 7, presented by Iowa Northern Railroad. It is a fundraiser for Magical Mix Kids, which provides trips to Disney World for chronically and terminally ill children in the Cedar Valley.
Tickets will need to be purchased in person. The sale begins at 7 a.m. This event frequently sells out.
Tickets are $15 each. Each person age 1 year and over will need a ticket. If you have an infant under 1 year that will not sit on a lap, they will need a ticket.
The times for the train are: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and will leave exactly at those times.
The train starts boarding a half hour before departure time, so plan accordingly. The train will depart from Open Bible Church in Waterloo, travel towards Washburn, and then back to the church.
The ride is about 45 minutes long. There are cookies and hot cocoa inside the church.
Waterloo museum opening for Veterans Day
Waterloo, IA – On Monday, Nov. 11, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will be open in honor of Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All veterans and active duty service members will receive free admission. Free coffee will also be available to visitors.
To learn more call (319) 234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.
