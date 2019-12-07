WATERLOO — Outside it was a bright, cool fall day without a trace of snow.
But inside the Snowflake Express Saturday morning was pure Christmas. The 45-minute train trip from downtown Waterloo to Washburn and back was filled with sights and sounds of the season from music wafting through the passenger cars to volunteers dressed in holiday greens and reds.
Normally known as the Hawkeye Express, the Iowa Northern Railway Co. train shifts from transporting University of Iowa football fans ready for game day to children and families anticipating Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves for the annual event now in its eighth year.
"It's our major fundraiser for Magical Mix Kids," said Ann-Marie Nielsen, chairwoman of the committee that organizes the ride. The charity raises money to take chronic and terminally ill children from eastern Iowa to Disney World. Nielsen, who is also a nurse, accompanies families every year to provide medical care.
Six train trips were scheduled throughout the morning and afternoon Saturday starting from Open Bible Church. Organizers anticipated 5,400 people would climb aboard during the day.
The presence of Santa Claus and his entourage making their way through the train to visit with each child added to the cheery atmosphere. As the Jolly Old Elf was finishing up in one car, a helper would move on to the next and announce that Santa was on his way.
The visit made an impact on many of the young riders, but some were also charmed just to be travelling by rail.
"He's pretty obsessed with choo-choos," Annie Fink said of her nearly 2-year-old son, Bennett. "So he was pretty exited to get out the door today."
Fink, of Cedar Falls, was also travelling with her husband, Matt, and their other children, 7-month-old Sullivan and 4-year-old Addison on the first-time trip. The teacher at Dike Elementary School admitted to being pretty excited about the day, too, when she was surprised with tickets for the ride Friday.
"We were given the tickets as a gift and I started jumping up and down in my classroom," she said.
Jax Snider has more experience riding the Snowflake Express but still enjoys everything about it. "I liked that Santa Claus has come by and that we're on a train," said the Cedar Falls 10-year-old.
"He always loved trains," said mom Katie Bullerman, noting this is their third year riding together.
"And now it's a tradition," added grandma Sharon Robinson of Denver, joining them for the second year. Also making the trip for the first time were Bullerman's other children, 4-year-old Bo and 1-year-old Winnie.
What did Bo like about the journey? "That I talked to Santa," he said.
Volunteers Jessi and Tom Fasse of Shell Rock and their 12-year-old son, Hunter, were dressed in colorful, blinking Christmas sweaters as they greeted people getting on the train at the start of the trip.
"We help them get seated and talk to them," said Jessi. They've been volunteering for five years, since going on the Magical Mix Kids Disney World trip. "We have this day to give back," she added.
Hunter was born with a cleft lip and palate. His parents learned about the condition during an ultrasound while Jessi was pregnant and were referred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Hunter had three reconstructive and five cleft-related surgeries.
"Our trip came the year after his bone graft surgery, when they reconstructed his jaw, so it was perfect timing," she said.
The Fasse family was with first-time volunteers Stephanie Weber and her daughter Sydney Stover, 20, who also went on the Disney trip with their family five years ago. Stover was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and celiac disease as a youth.
Jessi has appreciated meeting people like Weber and Stover through the charity.
The people are "my biggest thing about Magical Mix Kids," she said, "because we have a whole new family."
