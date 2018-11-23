WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host themed teas at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month through July 2019.
Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch Cupcakes, other treats and a classic low tea.
The schedule include:
- Dec. 8 — Victorian Christmas tea.
- Jan. 12 — Making Music tea party.
- Feb. 9 — Laura Ingalls Wilder pioneer tea party.
- March 9 — A (Friendly) Dragon tea party.
- April 13 — Royal tea party.
- May 11 — Mother’s Day tea party.
- June 8 — Arabian Nights tea party.
- July 13 — Moana tea party.
All teas are sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.
Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required. To sign up, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. For more information, call 234-6357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.