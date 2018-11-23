Try 3 months for $3
TEA AND VALENTINES
Buy Now

Mazie Kelly, 4, and her brother, Owen Kelly, 6, look for just the right beads for a craft during the Valentine tea party at the Snowden House in February in Waterloo.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host themed teas at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month through July 2019.

Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch Cupcakes, other treats and a classic low tea.

The schedule include:

  • Dec. 8 — Victorian Christmas tea.
  • Jan. 12 — Making Music tea party.
  • Feb. 9 — Laura Ingalls Wilder pioneer tea party.
  • March 9 — A (Friendly) Dragon tea party.
  • April 13 — Royal tea party.
  • May 11 — Mother’s Day tea party.
  • June 8 — Arabian Nights tea party.
  • July 13 — Moana tea party.

All teas are sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.

Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Registration is required. To sign up, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. For more information, call 234-6357.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments