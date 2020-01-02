WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington St., will host themed teas at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month through July.
Each tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well treats and a classic low tea.
The schedule includes:
- Jan. 11 — Very Merry Unbirthday Tea.
- Feb. 8 — Remember the Ladies Tea.
- March 14 — St. Patrick’s Irish History Tea.
- April 11 — Victorian Easter Tea.
- May 9 — Celebrating Mother Earth Tea.
- June 13 — Neverland Tea.
- July 11 — A Tea Where the Wild Things Are.
Cupcakes for each party are sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery.
Cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Registration is required. To sign up, go to www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. For more information, call 234-6357.
