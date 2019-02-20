WATERLOO -- Even the hardiest Iowans who have lived through the harshest winters are finding their patience tested by the extreme pile-up of snow this winter, which has broken a few records and could even break the record for snowiest winter of all time.
Waterloo Regional Airport recorded 5.8 inches of snow from Tuesday through Wednesday at noon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Curtis with the Des Moines bureau.
That puts the city's snow total for the 2018-19 season at 54.1 inches. The snowiest winter of all time in Waterloo was 59.4 inches, set in 1961-62.
It's a record that has the potential to break by next week, between a "wintry mix" system this weekend and more snow in the forecast Monday into Tuesday, said Curtis.
"It's just like every two or three days -- we're just stuck in a pattern," Curtis said. "Everybody's tired of it at this point, I think ... The only solace we have is that every day is closer to spring."
But if we're doomed to repeat heavy snowfall after heavy snowfall, perhaps there's a cynical kind of satisfaction in burying snowfall records along with it.
Waterloo's unrelenting snow has already done that: This most recent storm gave the city the snowiest February of all time at 27.6 inches, besting the previous snowiest February of 24.3 inches, set in 1962. And for the calendar year beginning Jan. 1 through Feb. 20, Waterloo has gotten 46.8 inches of snow, well over 2008's record of 28.3 inches.
As of noon Wednesday, Waterloo also recorded 17 inches of snow on the ground, a record kept only unofficially because of the many factors, including blowing snow, that go along with that, Curtis said. You'd have to go back to February 1936, when 25 inches of snow was recorded on multiple days, to remember this much piled up, he said.
"It's been a while since (Waterloo has) had that much snow on the ground," Curtis said.
And that much snow caused part of the roof at Lowell Elementary in Waterloo to collapse Wednesday, though students and most staff were home for a snow day.
WATERLOO -- Lowell Elementary staff and students will have another day off from classes after heavy snow Wednesday caused part of the school's…
Snow continued to fall well into Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm warning remained in effect for northeast Iowa until 6 p.m.
Curtis said a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is expected to hit northeast Iowa late Friday evening into early Saturday evening, but the exact kinds of precipitation depended on the storm's track, which was too far out Wednesday to say with any certainty.
Slippery and snow-covered roads continued to hamper the efforts of beleaguered city and state snow plow drivers working round-the-clock trying to get the latest snowfall cleared.
Though Waterloo crews can move snow back on priority roads and haul it out of downtown, in residential areas there's nowhere for plows to put the snow anymore.
"With the quantity of snow, it rolls up and comes back down and reduces the width of the road," Bennett said. "Unfortunately, there's not much we can do."
He said the city's 4,000 tons of salt is nearly depleted, though he's allowed to order a bit more if the situation becomes dire.
WATERLOO -- Snow that begins Tuesday evening in southwest Iowa will work its way up to the C…
The City of Waterloo declared a snow emergency until 8 a.m. Thursday, saying snow routes were in effect. Residents were encouraged to move cars off of streets to allow for snow removal, and the city also noted the 48-hour parking violation would be enforced.
"Citizens are reminded that trucks spread salt and sand. Please maintain a safe distance (50 feet) back from snow plows," Bennett said in the release.
The City of Gilbertville declared a snow emergency until 5 p.m. Thursday and prohibited people from parking on the streets "during snow removal procedures."
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office asked those with "reliable and registered" snowmobiles to volunteer to assist the department "in times of need," according to a release sent Monday.
"Since the last large snowstorm that drifted many roads shut here in Bremer County, we thought we would update our volunteer list," the release read. "There are times where roads become un-driveable for law enforcement, fire and EMS, and we need to make sure we can still respond in a timely matter."
The release added that volunteers would be for taking first responders to an emergency. Those interested were asked to email shartman@co.bremer.ia.us with their name, phone number, address and times available.
