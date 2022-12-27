Snow emergency to start at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A snow emergency will be in place in the downtown and College Hill areas from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.
The declaration is made anytime the city of Cedar Falls decides it needs parked vehicles off the streets in order to remove snow because of a recent weather event.
Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, any vehicle blocking traffic, or parked in an area with a sign displaying the words “Emergency Snow Route” could be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will be placing no-parking signs in the areas to correlate with the emergency, as well. Motorists are advised to utilize municipal lots in the meantime.
The following streets will be impacted:
- College Street from 20th to 23rd streets
- West 23rd Street from College to Campus streets
- Main Street from First to Fifth streets
- Second Street from State to Franklin streets
- Third Street from State to Clay streets
- Fourth Street from State to Washington streets
- Fifth Street from State to Washington streets
- State Street from Second to Sixth streets
- Washington Street from First to Sixth streets
