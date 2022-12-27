 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Snow emergency to start at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Cedar Falls

City of Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A snow emergency will be in place in the downtown and College Hill areas from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The declaration is made anytime the city of Cedar Falls decides it needs parked vehicles off the streets in order to remove snow because of a recent weather event.

Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, any vehicle blocking traffic, or parked in an area with a sign displaying the words “Emergency Snow Route” could be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will be placing no-parking signs in the areas to correlate with the emergency, as well. Motorists are advised to utilize municipal lots in the meantime.

The following streets will be impacted:

  • College Street from 20th to 23rd streets
  • West 23rd Street from College to Campus streets
  • Main Street from First to Fifth streets
  • Second Street from State to Franklin streets
  • Third Street from State to Clay streets
  • Fourth Street from State to Washington streets
  • Fifth Street from State to Washington streets
  • State Street from Second to Sixth streets
  • Washington Street from First to Sixth streets

People are also reading…

5 cozy recipes to try this week

Don't feel like cooking? This week's recipe roundup features meals that are easy, fast and perfect for the cold, winter weather.

The Kitchn: Salt and vinegar potato soup is cozy, comforting and so much fun
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Salt and vinegar potato soup is cozy, comforting and so much fun

  • Rebecca Firkser, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Inspired by salt and vinegar potato chips, this hearty potato soup is both vegan and budget-friendly.

EatingWell: Enjoy a delicious dinner with minimal cleanup
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: Enjoy a delicious dinner with minimal cleanup

  • Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup.

Easy Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner
Food and Cooking
wire

Easy Meatloaf Sheet Pan Dinner

  • Madeline Buiano, The Daily Meal
  • Updated
  • 0

After a long day of work sometimes you just need a comforting recipe that can feed the whole family in less than an hour. This meatloaf sheet pan dinner does just that.

The Kitchn: Hamburger soup is nostalgic, cozy
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Hamburger soup is nostalgic, cozy

  • Meleyna Nomura, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This soup is so cozy, warming you through in the way that only nostalgia and a bowl of good soup can.

Pumpkin pancakes, the cozy weather breakfast of our dreams
Food and Cooking

Pumpkin pancakes, the cozy weather breakfast of our dreams

  • Christine Gallary, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Adding pumpkin purée is one of the easiest ways to take classic pancakes up a notch.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing further eases covid policy's rules, steps up financial aids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News