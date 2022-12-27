Snow emergency to start at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A snow emergency will be in place in the downtown and College Hill areas from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The declaration is made anytime the city of Cedar Falls decides it needs parked vehicles off the streets in order to remove snow because of a recent weather event.

Starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, any vehicle blocking traffic, or parked in an area with a sign displaying the words “Emergency Snow Route” could be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department will be placing no-parking signs in the areas to correlate with the emergency, as well. Motorists are advised to utilize municipal lots in the meantime.

The following streets will be impacted:

College Street from 20th to 23rd streets

West 23rd Street from College to Campus streets

Main Street from First to Fifth streets

Second Street from State to Franklin streets

Third Street from State to Clay streets

Fourth Street from State to Washington streets

Fifth Street from State to Washington streets

State Street from Second to Sixth streets

Washington Street from First to Sixth streets

