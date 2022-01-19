'Snow Emergency' to be in effect for College Hill and Downtown areas in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Administration is declaring a "snow emergency" from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday in the Downtown and College Hill in anticipation of hauling snow.

In turn, beginning at 11 p.m., a parking prohibition will be enforced for the streets in those areas.

“Any vehicle blocking traffic or parking in the designated area after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense,” said the city in a news release.

The mandate impacts streets marked with signs displaying the words “Emergency Snow Route.”

College Street from 20th to 23 rd

West 23rd from College to Campus

Main Street from 1st to 5th

2nd Street from State to Franklin

3rd Street from State to Clay

4th Street from State to Washington

5th Street from State to Washington

200 block to the 600 block of State Street

“No parking” signage has been established in the areas to correlate with the declaration as well.

“Motorists are asked to utilize municipal lots for the duration of this declaration,” the city said.

Also due to the snowfall, and the snowplows and salt trucks removing snow in all public right-of-ways “to help ensure safe travel throughout the city,” the Cedar Falls Police Department is reminding residents this week of an ordinance prohibiting parking continually for more than 48 hours on any city street.

Per the city, any vehicles in violation will be ticketed. And those not moved within 24 hours after receiving the citation will towed at the owner’s expense.

“Residents are also reminded to clear their abutting sidewalks of snow and ice in accordance with city ordinance. Violators can be fined and charged for the clearing of their sidewalks if it is not completed after a snowfall,” states a city announcement.

