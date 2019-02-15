CEDAR FALLS --- Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the city of Cedar Falls Snow Emergency will be invoked for the purpose of hauling snow from the downtown and College Hill areas.
The parking prohibition will go into effect two hours from the time the declaration is made.
Any vehicle blocking traffic or parking in the designated area after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense.
This Snow Emergency Ordinance will be in effect for the Parkade and College Hill areas only.
According to City Ordinance, parking is prohibited on each street marked with a sign displaying the words “Emergency Snow Route.”
Motorists are asked to utilize City Parking lots for the duration of this declaration
