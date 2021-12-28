Snow blankets the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley received it first significant snowfall of the season Tuesday with just three days left in 2021, capping a December that has featured some wild weather.

As the flakes tapered off in the late afternoon, Waterloo and Cedar Falls had received 2.5 inches of wet, heavy snow, according to Mark Schnackenberg, chief meteorologist at KWWL-TV. The Waverly area received 4 inches. And there’s a possibility Northeast Iowa will see up to another inch of snow Wednesday.

“That’s going to fall in the afternoon and taper off in the evening, so it could be a slick evening commute. And then it gets really cold this weekend,” Schnackenberg said.

There’s a chance of snow Saturday as high temperatures drop into the teens over the weekend, with an overnight low of -10 degrees Saturday night into Sunday morning and -3 degrees Sunday into Monday.

That marks a return to fairly standard weather for late December after a preceding couple of weeks that were anything but.

“It’s been interesting,” Schnackenberg said, “On the 15th we had record warmth as it got up to 74 degrees, and then 43 tornadoes confirmed across the state. There were thunderstorms on the 26th, the day after Christmas, and today we have snow. It’s been a crazy end of the year.”

While a few cars slid off roadways in Northeast Iowa, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol reported no major accidents. But while the Cedar Valley mostly took Tuesday’s weather in stride, other parts of the country weren’t as lucky.

The Pacific Northwest and Sierra Nevada grappled with another day of snow, ice and unseasonable cold that disrupted traffic, caused closures and forced people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters.

Across western Washington and Oregon, officials and private groups opened emergency spaces for people as forecasters said the extreme cold from an arctic blast that blew in Sunday could last until the weekend.

Farther south, part of the main highway from San Francisco to Reno remained closed Tuesday for a third day due to record-setting snow in the Lake Tahoe area after a winter storm blasted across northern California and Nevada.

Snow-choked Interstate 80 shut down Sunday from the Nevada state line to Placer County, California, although Caltrans said U.S. 50 reopened late Monday for vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive.

Temperatures in normally mild Seattle dropped well below freezing.

Snow showers began in the Northwest on Sunday from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area. Another storm dropped more snow in western Washington and Oregon late Monday and Tuesday.

The region continued to break daily cold records. The National Weather Service said the low was 17 degrees F in Seattle on Monday, breaking a record set in 1968. Bellingham, Washington, plunged to 7 F on Monday, tying a record set in 1968.

And another round of snow was predicted for the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, areas on Thursday.

Utilities reported about 5,000 customers without power Tuesday morning, mostly in southwestern Oregon.

Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said. The avalanche Monday brought down snow about 5 feet deep and approximately 300 feet wide, burying two of the four riders.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches as more snow is expected.

The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range with more snow expected, which will help in a region experiencing a protracted drought.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

