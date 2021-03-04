Smokers and overweight people among Iowans under 65 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

DES MOINES -- Those with certain medical conditions as well as pregnant people, smokers and those who are overweight are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies can start vaccinating those under 65 who the CDC says have an increased risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday evening.

Those conditions, according to the CDC, include the following:

Asthma.

Cancer.

Cerebrovascular disease.

Chronic kidney disease.

COPD.

Cystic fibrosis.

Down syndrome.

Certain heart conditions.

High blood pressure or hypertension.

Liver disease.

Neurological conditions such as dementia.

Organ transplant recipients with a weakened immune system.

Overweight (BMI of over 25), including obese and severe obesity.

Pregnancy.

Pulmonary fibrosis (damaged or scarred lung tissues).

Sickle cell disease.

Smoking.

Thalassemia.

Type 1 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes.

Weakened immune system or immunocompromised.