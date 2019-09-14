{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A food truck parked on the National Cattle Congress grounds caught fire early Saturday, causing several thousand dollars' worth of damage.

Security personnel at the NCC Fair, at 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, discovered a smoker attached to the Brazilian BBQ food truck aflame and called Waterloo Fire Rescue around 12:46 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews found the fire began on a smoker on a rear platform attached to a van-type truck and spread to propane tanks nearby, engulfing the entire back platform, according to fire officials.

The fire scorched a nearby trailer, according to fire officials, causing minor damage. No one was injured and no other damage was reported.

Damage to the Brazilian BBQ truck was estimated at $13,000, and it was taken from NCC grounds.

