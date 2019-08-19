{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A smoke detector is credited with alerting a Waterloo family to a fire in their home Sunday night.

Firefighters said residents at 529 Sullivan Ave. heard the alarm around 11:40 p.m. and noticed smoke and they went to investigate. The family was able to evacuate the home without injury, according to fire officials.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found an electrical fire smoldering under insulation in the attic over the second floor and extinguished it before it could spread. The home suffered smoke damage, and firefighters had to pull down part of the ceiling to get at the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.

