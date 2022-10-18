SmartHer Conference helps bridge financial literacy gap

CEDAR FALLS — The data shows that 40% of Iowa women do not believe they have the information necessary to take care of their own financial futures, according to Doug Ommen, state insurance commissioner.

His hope Monday at the Bien VenU Event Center was that the inaugural SmartHER Money Conference, organized by his division, would change that statistic by spreading the shared resources and advice through word of mouth.

'Every Day Is Game Day Campaign' kicks off in Cedar Falls Youth football events are on the horizon. But the goal too is bringing new athletic events to the city, and to shine a light on fundraising in support of sports venues.

Between 150 and 200 people, mostly women, heard from keynote speaker Manisha Thakor, founder of MoneyZen.com about how to “Own Your Finances, Own Your Life.” Attendees also had their questions answered by two panels, one on planning and earning, and the other on saving and retiring.

During the nearly five-hour event, Joanne Kuster – who calls herself the “Money Godmother” – also took them through various exercises to help with financial goal planning.

“It’s a great program to get people together that have some common interests in terms of building wealth,” said Ommen.

“I think so many young individuals don’t spend the time giving thought to how they can use some of the vehicles available, like a 401K or an IRA (Individual Retirement Account), to start that process of beginning to build wealth,” he added.

Emma Benoit to speak at Cedar Valley suicide awareness, mental health event “I hope to have an open and vulnerable conversation that inspires and informs people," said Benoit in response to emailed questions.

Thakor’s message resonated with him. He pointed out how people are generally reluctant to talk about money, and starting the conversation can sometimes be an obstacle.

“We spend so much time in our culture trying to describe to people how they can spend their money, and we very rarely spend any time encouraging people to find ways in which to save and invest,” Ommen said.

He also believes the focus on empowering women is important.

“Every family is going to be different, every circumstance is different, but I think, by and large, women historically have been left aside, in terms of some of the financial planning,” he said. “Some of that has been cultural and there’s just no reason for that. An event like this focuses on the need for all people, all adults, to have access to these kinds of investments and savings planning initiatives.”

Katy Susong, CEO and president of Cardinal Construction in Waterloo, brought her team of seven women to the event that she described as lending “comfort” for talks about a topic “we assume everybody knows more than us.”

“We learned about how to invest and when to invest and strategies like “110 minus your age” rule for the percentage of stocks versus bonds,” she said. “As a group, all our life stories are different. It’s not a one size fits all … we’re all of different ages and all in different places in our life, and were all able to glean something that is beneficial.”

After Aironi Creighton, of Waterloo, landed at the House of Hope – a facility that helps single mothers be empowered – she was encouraged to check out the conference.

She said all the information will help her be successful in the future.

“I didn’t know what a 401K was,” she said. Afterwards, she had plans to immediately begin building savings and credit, and “now understand the importance of it.”

“I didn’t realize anyone could invest in stocks and bonds,” Creighton added. “I thought it was something only the rich could do.” She also noted how the event will help fulfill her goal of building generational wealth for her kids and grand-kids.

Several of the events lessons and resources can be found online at smarther.iowa.gov.