CEDAR FALLS -- A private contractor will be closing down Main Street adjacent to 209 Main for private water-service related work. A sidewalk closure will begin Wednesday, March 6, followed by a roadway closure March 7. In order for the contractor to begin, sidewalk pavers will be removed over the service area Wednesday for excavation crews to start Thursday morning, limiting the impact to the Downtown District. All work should be complete by end of day on Thursday, March 7. For safety's sake, please stay away from the construction area. Below you will find a map with the closure area highlighted.
Small section of Cedar Falls Main Street closed Thursday
