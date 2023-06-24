WAVERLY – The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program will host a half-day seminar for small business owners and entrepreneurs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Waverly Civic Center.
The session, entitled "Journey to your Vision," helps business owners understand their current stage of growth, what's ahead of them as they continue to grow and how to chart a course to reach their future goals.
The event also provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to discuss their challenges with other business owners and utilize the collective power of their experience to help them address barriers head on. The session also connects participants with many statewide resources, many of them free, to guide and assist them along the way.
The sessions are free.
For more information and to register, visit waverlyjtyv.eventbrite.com.