Slumberland undertakes major underground conservation effort

CEDAR FALLS – On the surface, conservation landscaping can be difficult to detect. Tall grasses appear part of the landscape but hide a restored natural habitat. What look like decorative bricks are permeable pavement. Indeed, what lies beneath are intentional projects designed to improve local water quality.

Slumberland Furniture recently added nearly $1 million in conservation practices that manage and treat more than 1.4 million gallons of storm water runoff each year, said Josh Balk, director of Dry Run Creek Watershed and source water coordinator with Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“I wasn’t concerned about money as much as I was concerned about doing it excellent,” Slumberland owner Jon Davis said. “I think it just turned out beautiful. I love it.”

While most parking lots prevent water from reaching the soil beneath it, Slumberland’s new lot, completed last summer, is 12,000 square feet of permeable pavers, which help soak up rainwater to prevent flooding.

Davis said his portion of the cost – more than $700,000 — was well worth it.

“I never knew you could spend that kind of money on a parking lot. But we went above and beyond,” he said.