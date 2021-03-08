Slumberland undertakes major underground conservation effort

CEDAR FALLS – On the surface, conservation landscaping can be difficult to detect. Tall grasses appear part of the landscape but hide a restored natural habitat. What look like decorative bricks are permeable pavement. Indeed, what lies beneath are intentional projects designed to improve local water quality.
Slumberland Furniture recently added nearly $1 million in conservation practices that manage and treat more than 1.4 million gallons of storm water runoff each year, said Josh Balk, director of Dry Run Creek Watershed and source water coordinator with Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“I wasn’t concerned about money as much as I was concerned about doing it excellent,” Slumberland owner Jon Davis said. “I think it just turned out beautiful. I love it.”
While most parking lots prevent water from reaching the soil beneath it, Slumberland’s new lot, completed last summer, is 12,000 square feet of permeable pavers, which help soak up rainwater to prevent flooding.
Davis said his portion of the cost – more than $700,000 — was well worth it.
“I never knew you could spend that kind of money on a parking lot. But we went above and beyond,” he said.
Last summer crews also installed a 1,000-square-foot bioretention system, also called a biocell, at Slumberland. The feature helps capture storm water runoff from surfaces that cannot soak up rain or snow, like parking lots. The landscaped depressions look like a typical flower garden, but below ground lies a sophisticated design that filters pollutants out of storm water runoff. The garden is in addition to a 900-square-foot biocell installed outside of Slumberland in 2018.
Together, Slumberland is managing about 2.5 acres of storm water runoff.
“It takes all of us coming together and doing our part (no matter how small) because that is where we can have profound impacts and make our community sustainable for all,” Balk said.
Davis purchased the former Hy-Vee building at 6607 University Ave. in 2016. The building, constructed in the 1960s, is located adjacent to College Square Mall, which sits on one square-mile of solid concrete.
“There isn’t hardly any green space anywhere for water to get down into the earth,” Davis said.
Davis partnered with Fehr Graham of Manchester, which specializes in environmental engineering, to incorporate green features to assist with flooding in the area after rainfall. He added Dry Run Creek Watershed to the mix for expert guidance on a successful water quality improvement project.
A conservation landscape is a garden that improves water quality, promotes and preserves native species, and provides wildlife habitat.
Staff with Dry Run Creek Watershed, operating under the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District, provided more than $125,000 in financial assistance for the Slumberland projects by helping write and submit grants and ensuring plans meet improvement standards.
The ultimate goal of the Dry Run Creek Watershed is to get the stream delisted from the state impaired waters. DRC has two designations — lack of diversity and quantity of fish and insects — as well as high levels of bacteria.
Dry Run Creek is a 15,177-acre watershed that flows from the agricultural lands of Black Hawk County through residential, industrial and commercial areas including the city of Cedar Falls and the University of Northern Iowa before it outlets into the Cedar River.
The watershed organization’s 90-year plan is to install nearly 400 acres of green infrastructure to manage an estimated 2,976,800,000 gallons of storm water.
“This current fiscal year we set out to manage 15 conservation projects that would treat over 2,000,000 gallons of stormwater,” Balk said. “We are always willing to work with any business and resident who wants to get involved with conservation and find where our goals align.”
Stormwater is hazardous to local waterways because it picks up pollutants along its pathway, including antifreeze, grease, oil, and heavy metals from cars; fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals from gardens, homes and businesses; bacteria from pet wastes and failing septic systems; and sediment from poor construction site practices, according to the U.S. Department of Energy and Environment. Rapid melting or the first rain event of the spring usually causes a big spike of pollutants in the water bodies, Balk said.
Although there are local storm water ordinances, no one is required to do conservation, Balk said.
“That is where we aim to ease the burden, whether technical or financial, to implement sustainability. Our grant funds and the financial incentives can indeed go a long way to help to make conservation implementation feasible,” he said. “Just one small step can have a snowballing effect and lead to these tremendous results.”
Rain barrels, green roofs, tallgrass prairie plants, rain gardens and onsite water treatment gardens all reduce the amount of toxic chemicals that seep into the ground by capturing and filtering pollutants before slowly releasing cooler, cleaner water.
These and other conservation practices are seamlessly incorporated into landscapes throughout the community.
The ThreeHouse: Wesley Foundation on the University of Northern Iowa campus is a longtime partner of the DRC Watershed. Along with its adjacent student housing, GreenHouse, the organization is infiltrating 1,112,232 gallons of storm water each year, Balk said.
The projects are a partnership effort between the landowners, Dry Run Creek Watershed Improvement Project, Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District, the city of Cedar Falls, and Iowa DNR, Environmental Protection Agency, and Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.