Slumberland adding conservation project
CEDAR FALLS -- Dry Run Creek has partnered with Slumberland Furniture in Cedar Falls to implement conservation efforts.

A large portion of the property at 6607 University Ave. will be converted to manage stormwater runoff from the building and parking lot with bioretention cells and permeable pavement.

“These practices will do a tremendous service in helping local water quality in a high needs area. We are hoping to utilize this as a demonstration site to encourage other businesses to adopt conservation,” said Josh Balk, Dry Run Creek Watershed coordinator.

Josh Balk

Balk
