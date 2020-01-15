Slick roads lead to morning crashes; Waterloo garbage collection canceled

WATERLOO – Icy roads and cold temperatures spurred authorities to urge motorists to use caution in their morning commute Wednesday morning.

Slick roads led to several accidents in Black Hawk County during the morning rush hour, including two crashes involving school buses in Waterloo.

A MET Transit bus and a Waterloo school bus collided at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Idaho Street around 8:15 a.m. Few children were on the school bus and none were injured, but one man from the MET bus was treated for minor injuries.

A second bus accident was reported at West Third and Baltimore Street around 9 a.m. Again, no students were injured in that collision.

Waterloo police responded to nearly 40 weather-related accidents in a 90-minute period.

Because of deteriorating road conditions, the City of Waterloo’s Sanitation Department stopped garbage pickup for Wednesday. Residents with Wednesday collection are asked to have their carts on the curb by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

In addition, Republic Service curbside collection of recyclables is also pulling their trucks off of the roads and will be collecting today’s recyclables on Thursday.