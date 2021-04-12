Slain officer Sgt. Jim Smith admired by colleagues for positivity, commitment to fairness

WATERLOO — A bad mood rarely emerged from Sgt. Jim Smith, even during the toughest traffic stops or other calls.
The 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol maintained a positive spirit that his colleagues admired. He was killed Friday in Grundy Center after being shot by a suspect, 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang, while clearing Lang's home, police records state.
Smith's remains were escorted by dozens of law enforcement vehicles Sunday to Reiff Funeral Home in Independence, his hometown.
Matt Cook, a Buchanan County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy, said Smith was a comical man with great wit. The two men would back each other up on calls, a partnership that started more than seven years ago when Cook started his job.
“He was very positive. Everything in his job, he was positive about," Cook said. "He was very good about looking at situations and analyzing them and making good decisions."
The central part of Smith's life was family, Cook said. Smith cared deeply for his wife and their two children, who attend Independence schools.
"He would talk about them, and was always a very proud person of his wife and kids," Cook said.
Smith, along with his family, was active at Jesup Bible Fellowship, a church where he got involved with music and served as a youth leader, according to law enforcement officials who knew him. A spokesperson said the church is focusing on supporting Smith's family and the congregation.
Cook often used Smith as a "soundboard" when he had ideas, he said. Cook admired Smith for not making "jump decisions" during his calls.
"He believed in fairness, and he really enjoyed the law," Cook said. "That’s what drove him — he was good in his personal life and good at work."
Independence Police Department Chief Dustin Dallenbach worked with Smith on several calls. He said Smith was "always willing to go above and beyond, and never hesitated to come out whenever called."
"It’s a sad time for us in this community. Anybody that worked with him knew that he was one of the ones that you could easily ask a question to and he would have your back all the time," Dallenbach said. "With him being gone, one of our brothers is taken from us, and we just gotta go day by day and we’ll make it through."
Smith was based out of the Oelwein post for Iowa State Patrol, located north of Independence. Trooper Jon Stickney, a spokesperson, said officials who work at the post are grieving Smith's loss.
Stickney wrote in a statement that Smith prayed before each meal during breaks and was dedicated to his faith. He was "centered on Christ," Stickney wrote.
"Jim Smith was patient, kind, he was never resentful, he never rejoiced in the wrongdoing, but rejoiced in the truth," Stickney wrote. "Jim Smith believed that we all have a purpose in life guided by our creator."
He said Smith lived by the belief that moments happen for a purpose, not by mere chance or luck. Stickney said Smith "believed in humanity."
"Jim Smith’s legacy will continue on through his children because he raised them in a Christ-like way," Stickney wrote. "We should live our life like Jim Smith because his standards were set by God."
A memorial display of Smith's patrol car has been set up outside the Oelwein post, 15239 35th St., Iowa State Patrol officials announced Monday. People are welcome to visit the memorial to honor Smith, and any gifts left at the site will be collected for his family, officials said.
Smith started at the post in Oelwein in 1996 after being first stationed in Fairfield, according to a State Patrol news release. The release said Smith was "proud and humbled by his position as an Iowa State Trooper." He eventually assumed a leadership role on a tactical team.