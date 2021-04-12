Slain officer Sgt. Jim Smith admired by colleagues for positivity, commitment to fairness

Smith, along with his family, was active at Jesup Bible Fellowship, a church where he got involved with music and served as a youth leader, according to law enforcement officials who knew him. A spokesperson said the church is focusing on supporting Smith's family and the congregation.

Cook often used Smith as a "soundboard" when he had ideas, he said. Cook admired Smith for not making "jump decisions" during his calls.

"He believed in fairness, and he really enjoyed the law," Cook said. "That’s what drove him — he was good in his personal life and good at work."

Independence Police Department Chief Dustin Dallenbach worked with Smith on several calls. He said Smith was "always willing to go above and beyond, and never hesitated to come out whenever called."

"It’s a sad time for us in this community. Anybody that worked with him knew that he was one of the ones that you could easily ask a question to and he would have your back all the time," Dallenbach said. "With him being gone, one of our brothers is taken from us, and we just gotta go day by day and we’ll make it through."