Skateboarding competition in Waterloo Saturday to focus on culture more than 'sport'

WATERLOO — Marcus Steinhauer grew up skateboarding when it was a counterculture.
Pushed underground by “no skateboarding” laws in most cities, skateboarding was populated by kids who thought of their favorite pastime as more “art” than “sport.”
This week, Steinhauer’s two daughters eagerly watched 13-year-old British skateboarding phenom Sky Brown win bronze at the Olympics, the first time skateboarding has been given that platform.
Steinhauer is still not sure how he feels about that progression. The nationalism the Olympics brings out, the medal race — it goes against the camaraderie he absorbed being a part of skateboarding for years.
“You can ride the wave of how exciting it is and still hate it, I suppose,” the vice president of the CedarLoo Skateboarding Association said. “Not all the conversation is good. But people are talking about skating.”
CedarLoo president Brian Helmrichs understands that perspective. But they both also note how skateboarding’s rise as a legitimate sport has fueled its popularity, particularly with women and girls.
That legitimacy helped them finally get a new, flood-proof skatepark built in Waterloo last fall.
“I do think the renegade, outside culture of skateboarding, it is strong enough to survive,” going mainstream, Helmrichs said. “If the Olympics got them in, great. That’s more people. That’s more parks.”
As skateboarders coasted around Riverside Skatepark in advance of Saturday afternoon’s 5th annual CedarLoo Slam competition — free to attend and expected to attract around 40 competitors from across Iowa — the pair were glad they had a place to go after 2016 flooding forced Waterloo to shutter the old park for insurance reasons.
The association held “casual Friday” events, skating around Waterloo’s and Cedar Falls’ downtown, trying out tricks on staircases and cheering each other on. Some skaters jumped the fence at the old park to skate the flood-warped wooden elements until police would come and shoo them away. None of it made up for not having a city park.
So getting to put on a summertime Slam, complete with the nearby Cedar River earthen flood wall’s natural amphitheater and lights that stay on until 11 p.m., is progress.
“It’s good. Everybody is actually really happy with it,” said Helmrichs.
The park is a “street course” except for its bowl, with features like steps, ledges, railings and an A-frame, all elements the board had a hand in suggesting.
On Wednesday, adults careened around on skateboards next to kids on manual scooters, and more advanced skaters made way for beginners trying out their balance.
That will be the vibe at the Slam, which will be judged but focus more on cheering people to push their own limits than any final score.
“Skateboarding has always been one of those places: If you’re here, you’re one of us,” Helmrichs said.