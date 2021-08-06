Skateboarding competition in Waterloo Saturday to focus on culture more than 'sport'

WATERLOO — Marcus Steinhauer grew up skateboarding when it was a counterculture.

Pushed underground by “no skateboarding” laws in most cities, skateboarding was populated by kids who thought of their favorite pastime as more “art” than “sport.”

This week, Steinhauer’s two daughters eagerly watched 13-year-old British skateboarding phenom Sky Brown win bronze at the Olympics, the first time skateboarding has been given that platform.

Steinhauer is still not sure how he feels about that progression. The nationalism the Olympics brings out, the medal race — it goes against the camaraderie he absorbed being a part of skateboarding for years.

“You can ride the wave of how exciting it is and still hate it, I suppose,” the vice president of the CedarLoo Skateboarding Association said. “Not all the conversation is good. But people are talking about skating.”

CedarLoo president Brian Helmrichs understands that perspective. But they both also note how skateboarding’s rise as a legitimate sport has fueled its popularity, particularly with women and girls.

That legitimacy helped them finally get a new, flood-proof skatepark built in Waterloo last fall.